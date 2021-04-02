Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases By 36.7%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,238 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

About Bentley Systems

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

