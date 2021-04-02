Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 33.7%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 770,300 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 million, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.