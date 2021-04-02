Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declines By 16.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE BG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,146,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

