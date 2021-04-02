Short Interest in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Drops By 16.4%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BTAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

