Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 58.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
About Capstone Companies
