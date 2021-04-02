Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Grows By 36.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MTBC opened at $8.46 on Friday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

