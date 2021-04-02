Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declines By 16.0%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 278,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

