Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Increases By 34.5%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

