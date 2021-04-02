Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Decreases By 14.8%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 50,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

