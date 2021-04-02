Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Decreases By 14.8%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 169,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,909,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

