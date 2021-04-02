Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Drops By 15.2%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CCK stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.38. 1,344,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

