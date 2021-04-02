Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Declines By 14.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,897,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,501,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

