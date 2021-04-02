Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 16.6%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.12. 11,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.22. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DASTY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,465,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

