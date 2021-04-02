Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Grows By 37.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

EFLVF opened at $1.51 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

