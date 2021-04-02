Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Drops By 16.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 1,751,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

