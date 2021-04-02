Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Drops By 16.5%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Entravision Communications by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,267 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Entravision Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 181,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

