Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expands By 58.8%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $92.42 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

