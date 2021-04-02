Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Declines By 15.7%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intevac by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,841. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

