Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Rises By 33.8%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

