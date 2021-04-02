Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Drops By 15.9%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $$29.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65. Jenoptik has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.65.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

