Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 15.7%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,590. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

