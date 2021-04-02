Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Grows By 36.4%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.14 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
