Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declines By 15.5%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 721,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $26,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

