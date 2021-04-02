Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Increases By 35.6%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $8.50 on Friday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

