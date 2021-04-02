Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Rises By 36.8%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Nielsen by 28.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 155,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 309,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.