Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases By 36.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 273,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.