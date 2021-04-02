Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Expands By 36.1%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NKG opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

