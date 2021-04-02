Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declines By 16.2%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 7,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The firm has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

