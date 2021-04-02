Short Interest in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Rises By 36.4%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $14.05 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

