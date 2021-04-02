Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Declines By 15.0%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on OGS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

OGS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

