Short Interest in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rises By 34.2%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PSNL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

