Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Rises By 34.2%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,242,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

