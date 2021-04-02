Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Grows By 36.4%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADB opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 286.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. QAD has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

