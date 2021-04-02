Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expands By 36.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $8,294,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $45,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.