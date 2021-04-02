Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 15.9%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SQIDF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

