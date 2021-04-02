Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 15.9%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SQIDF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.