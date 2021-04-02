Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Decreases By 14.9%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.