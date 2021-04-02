Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Declines By 14.8%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.