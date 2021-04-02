Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Decreases By 15.1%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period.

NYSE GF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The New Germany Fund in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

