Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Drops By 15.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.99 on Friday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

