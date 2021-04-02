Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Rises By 35.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

