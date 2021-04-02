Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Drops By 15.1%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

