Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Drops By 15.1%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
