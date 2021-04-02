Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declines By 15.1%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 129,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,029. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 338,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

