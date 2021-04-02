Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Grows By 34.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

