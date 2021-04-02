Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Drops By 15.7%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.