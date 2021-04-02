Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Drops By 15.7%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05.
About WH Smith
Further Reading: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.