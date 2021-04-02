Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Declines By 14.7%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 170,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in WNS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

