Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Grows By 34.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $88.19 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

