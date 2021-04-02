Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Grows By 37.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.8 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $104.00 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

