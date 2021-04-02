ShowHand (HAND) Trading Up 167.7% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 167.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $273,170.48 and approximately $4,339.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

