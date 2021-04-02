Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Shutterstock worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $91.36 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,209 shares of company stock worth $11,681,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

