SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $4,725.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.53 or 0.03504338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00985360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.00419777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00428808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00290154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025371 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,076,597 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

